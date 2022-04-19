CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The district attorney for the 11th Judicial District dismissed the murder charge against Barry Morphew without prejudice on Tuesday morning.

The dismissal of charges in the Morphew case does not mean that the case is over. The charges in the case were dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case can still be filed again.

Here’s what the State of Colorado says dismissal without prejudice means:

“The dismissal of a case while allowing the party to sue again on the same cause of action at some future time.”

Morphew was arrested in May of 2021 and formally charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence the public following the disappearance of Suzanne, his wife, on Mother’s Day 2020.