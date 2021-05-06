What will school look like this fall? Denver leaders try to answer this question

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – What will the upcoming school year look like? It’s a question parents across the world have and on Thursday, leaders from Denver Public Schools did what they could to answer it.

“We are anticipating students of all ages will participate in our regular schedule, full-time in person learning Monday through Friday,” Tamara Acevedo, DPS Deputy Superintendent of Academics, said.

But there are still so many questions left to answer.

“Everybody wants to know the crystal ball throughout the pandemic, what is coming next,” said Dr. Steven Federico, Denver Health.

Federico said COVID-19 vaccinations will play a major role.

“This is completely predicated on how quickly our community gets adolescents vaccinated.”

There is, however, currently no requirement for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a prerequisite for attending school.

So what about masks?

“Masking will be the last thing to go. The other mitigation measures that we use around spacing, checking for symptoms before hand, those have a real possibility of being adjusted before August,” said Federico.

Virtual learning is, for now, still on the table. It will depend how many parents choose that option.

“We are going to know more in a week or two on what those numbers are actually are,” said Michael Ramirez, DPS Deputy Superintendent of schools.