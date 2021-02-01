What were those objects in the sky? CSU professor offers explanation

DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of Coloradans are asking what could have been falling from the sky early Sunday morning. Cell phone video captured across the state captures three objects moving in unison.

“We were literally just about to walk into the door when I saw what I thought were three jets at first, so I got out my Snapchat and started recording really quick,” Gary Arnijo from Wheat Ridge said. “Usually, you can hear the sound of jets if they were that close, but I couldn’t hear anything.”

Steven Miller with the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU, believes the UFO’s were actually just pieces of a satellite making a re-entry to earth.

“It will break up into pieces and each of those pieces might form a trail and, in this video, we might be seeing something of this nature,” Miller said. “It’s a big sky, so the chances of it happening right about your view are very small so we were lucky to have seen this one.”

Miller tells FOX31 he believes the curve in the smoke trail behind the object was most likely caused from the change in the wind speeds in the stratosphere.

“The combinations of the changing wind speed and height can make it look like that thing is curving in if it’s coming in from that profile,” Miller said.