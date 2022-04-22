DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds are expected across Colorado Friday. They are to cause reduced visibility on the eastern plains when picking up dust and could stoke any fires that start and cause them to spread rapidly.
FOX31 is in touch with the National Weather Service to report where the strongest gusts are and report on any impact on people in the state.
Akron – 58 mph
Arvada (Big 10 Curve) – 51 mph
Bennett – 64 mph
Boyero – 51 mph
Carr (US-85 at Wyoming border) – 50 mph
Denver International Airport – 55 mph
Frisco (I-70 at Copper Mountain) – 50 mph
Hugo – 50 mph
Jefferson – 57 mph
Lafayette – 51 mph
Limon – 60 mph
Littleton (C-470-Wadsworth) – 50 mph
Loveland Pass – 51 mph
Red Cliff Pass – 58 mph
Sterling – 56 mph
Wilkerson Pass – 51 mph