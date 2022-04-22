DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds are expected across Colorado Friday. They are to cause reduced visibility on the eastern plains when picking up dust and could stoke any fires that start and cause them to spread rapidly.

FOX31 is in touch with the National Weather Service to report where the strongest gusts are and report on any impact on people in the state.

Current driving conditions near Bennett! Extremely low visibility. We just checked wind gusts — over 42 MPH!!! Stay safe – stay inside. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/D3aGRj69pe — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) April 22, 2022

Akron – 58 mph

Arvada (Big 10 Curve) – 51 mph

Bennett – 64 mph

Boyero – 51 mph

Carr (US-85 at Wyoming border) – 50 mph

Denver International Airport – 55 mph

Frisco (I-70 at Copper Mountain) – 50 mph

Hugo – 50 mph

Jefferson – 57 mph

Lafayette – 51 mph

Limon – 60 mph

Littleton (C-470-Wadsworth) – 50 mph

Loveland Pass – 51 mph

Red Cliff Pass – 58 mph

Sterling – 56 mph

Wilkerson Pass – 51 mph