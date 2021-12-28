What we know about the victims: Sarah Steck

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A hotel employee who was shot and killed by a deadly shooting spree gunman at the Hyatt House in Lakewood has been identified as 28-year-old Sarah Steck, according to Lakewood Police’s John Romero.

The gunman, identified as Lyndon McLeod, walked into the Hyatt House and shot Steck several times. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Steck becomes the fifth victim in the series of shootings that began in Denver and ended in Lakewood. A Lakewood officer shot and killed McLeod after he shot her near the Belmar shopping center. Romero said the officer is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.