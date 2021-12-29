What we know about the victims: Michael Swinyard

Michael Swinyard has been identified as one of the victims of a shooting spree. He died at an apartment complex near Cheesman Park. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday night a man went on a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood, during which he killed a total of five people.

One of those victims was Michael Swinyard, 67, who was killed where he lived in the 1200 block of N. Williams Street, just outside Cheesman Park.

In addition to Swinyard, the shooter killed three people at area tattoo shops and one employee at an extended-stay hotel in Belmar.

Read about the victims of the Denver and Lakewood shooting spree here.

FOX31 is working to learn more about Swinyard’s life and any possible connections he may have had to the shooter. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.