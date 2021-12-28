What we know about the victims: Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado

DENVER (KDVR) — Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado was killed Monday night at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing when a gunman went on a shooting spree that started there and stretched across Denver and into Lakewood.

She was killed alongside shop owner Alicia Cardenas. Jimmy Maldonado, Alyssa’s husband, was also shot and taken to the hospital where he is in the ICU.

Gunn-Maldonado, 35, was a stepmother to Jimmy’s young son according to a GoFundMe raising money for her funeral costs and Jimmy’s medical care.

