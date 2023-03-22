DENVER (KDVR) — Two adult faculty members at Denver East High School were shot Wednesday morning while searching a student who attended the school.

According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, the student, who is younger than 18, was being searched as part of a safety plan.

A source with connections to the district told FOX31 this safety plan was in effect because the student had previously been expelled from another district for weapons. FOX31 is working to confirm this information with additional sources.

During the search, DPD says a handgun was found and at that point shots were fired. The student ran away from the scene but investigators do know who he is.

According to the source, this search was not being conducted by the usual faculty member.

The two faculty members who were injured were taken to the hospital. As of 11 a.m. one of them was in serious but stable condition and the other was in surgery.

The student’s identity has not yet been made public at this time because they are a juvenile During a news conference male pronouns were used.

DPD said officers know the student’s identity, including where he lives and who his family members and associates are.