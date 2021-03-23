What we know about the 10 people killed at King Soopers in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ten people were killed at a King Soopers grocery story in Boulder Monday, they range in age from 20 years old to 65. Below is what we know about each of the victims, this story will continue to be updated as we learn more.
Denny Stong – 20
Nevin Stanisic – 23
Rikki Olds – 25
Tralona Bartkowiak – 49
Tralona started a store called UMBA in Boulder.
Suzanne Fountain – 59
Susan was a licensed care agent helping those 65 and up navigate through Medicare.
Teri Leiker – 51
Teri was an employee at King Soopers where she’d worked for 31 years.
Eric Talley – 51
Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2010 and was one of the first officers at the scene and the police chief called his actions “heroic.”
Talley’s family has set up a GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-officer-eric-talleys-surviving-family.
Kevin Mahoney – 61
Lynn Murray – 62
Lynn Murray was a former photo director for several fashion magazines in New York. She moved to Florida then Colorado to raise her children.
“I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” her husband, John Mackenzie, told the New York Times.