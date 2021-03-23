What we know about the 10 people killed at King Soopers in Boulder

A memorial for fallen officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to a mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ten people were killed at a King Soopers grocery story in Boulder Monday, they range in age from 20 years old to 65. Below is what we know about each of the victims, this story will continue to be updated as we learn more.

We’ve just learned the names of the 10 victims killed in yesterday’s mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder. Thinking of all the families and friends who knew one of the names on this list. 💔 pic.twitter.com/7CoRFInaMb — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) March 23, 2021

Denny Stong – 20

Nevin Stanisic – 23

Rikki Olds – 25

Tralona Bartkowiak – 49

Tralona started a store called UMBA in Boulder.

Tralona Bartkowiak was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder (Credit: STiLFOCUS MEDIA )

Suzanne Fountain – 59

Susan was a licensed care agent helping those 65 and up navigate through Medicare.

Suzanne Fountain was one of 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on March 23, 2021. (Credit: Medicare Licensed Agents)

Teri Leiker – 51

Teri was an employee at King Soopers where she’d worked for 31 years.

Teri Leiker was one of 10 people killed in Boulder on March 22, 2021. (Credit: KDVR viewer)

Eric Talley – 51

Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2010 and was one of the first officers at the scene and the police chief called his actions “heroic.”

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

Talley’s family has set up a GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-officer-eric-talleys-surviving-family.

Kevin Mahoney – 61

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc — Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021

Lynn Murray – 62

Lynn Murray was a former photo director for several fashion magazines in New York. She moved to Florida then Colorado to raise her children.

“I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” her husband, John Mackenzie, told the New York Times.

Jody Waters – 65