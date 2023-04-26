ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — We are learning more about the three 18-year-olds arrested in connection to the rock-throwing crime spree that killed a 20-year-old woman.

Jacki Kelley, Public Information Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the three high school seniors were arrested at their homes on Tuesday.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak are all facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

When asked if the suspects intended to kill someone, Kelley said, “The charge that they are facing is a murder charge with extreme indifference. And to be clear about what extreme indifference is, it is described as an attitude or behavior, because it is indifference about what they’re doing. This one, in relation to respect for human life.”

All three suspects will face additional charges related to the crime spree, Kelley said.

Kelley said that some investigators barely slept over the last week while they tried to track down who was responsible for this crime spree.

What led to the arrest of the high schoolers?

The three suspects were arrested as a result of cell phone device forensics and supporting information from the public.

Kelley said no additional tips are needed from the public on the investigation.

A black Chevy Silverado has been identified as the suspect vehicle involved in the incidents. However, it is unclear which suspect was driving during the crime spree and who was throwing rocks, but all three were involved.

Was this a social media challenge?

Kelley said that many people have asked if the rock-throwing crime-spree was a part of a social media challenge.

“We have not seen any evidence that this was related to a TikTok challenge at all,” Kelley said. “There is no evidence to support that.”

Additional victims

Kelley said there were seven victims from the crime spree. One of those victims, Alexa Bartell, was killed when a rock was thrown through her windshield. Investigators do not believe Bartell had any relation to the suspects.

Two other people were injured when rocks were thrown through their windshields.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.