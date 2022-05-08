DENVER (KDVR) — Suzanne Morphew disappeared two years ago on Mother’s Day and she has not been seen since.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, Barry Morphew said he just wants his wife to be found.

“I just love my girls and I love my wife and I just want her to be found,” Barry Morphew said.

The murder charge against Barry Morphew was dismissed without prejudice in April. However, without prejudice means the case could still be refiled at a later date.

Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:

Police believe that Suzanne Morphew’s body is in a remote and mountainous region near the Morphew residence. However, weather has complicated recovery efforts, according to court documents. The area received a significant amount of snow before the search could be completed.

Law enforcement believes it is close to locating the body of Suzanne Morphew.