DENVER (KDVR) — Alex Rodriguez, also known as “A-Rod” was spotted recently at the 16th Street Mall in Denver.

If you don’t recognize who appeared to be the former MLB star or a current co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, you might remember him as a guest on Shark Tank or as an MLB studio analyst on FOX Sports.

On Tuesday, the No. 1 Denver Nuggets secured their fourth and final victory in the five-game NBA playoff series against the No. 8 Timberwolves at Ball Arena. With that, the Nuggets will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

FOX31 viewer Chuck Svoboda sent us a photo of the 22-year MLB veteran strolling at the 16th Street Mall by Skyline Park with his girlfriend on Wednesday.

Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez was seen at the 16th Street Mall after his team fell to the Denver Nuggets in a playoff series. (Chuck Svoboda)

Rodriguez partnered with former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce Marc Lore to gradually take ownership of the Timberwolves and WNBA team Minnesota Lynx. The $1.5 billion sale was approved by the NBA in July of 2021.

The two men now share 40% ownership with their recent payment of $290 million, according to The Athletic. This payment was reported by FOX Sports as the largest cash input of any former athlete buying a sports team.

This celebrity sighting comes just over a month after Bruce Springsteen was spotted shopping at local businesses near the 16th Street Mall as well.

The area near the famed mall and the Colorado Convention Center corridor is still recovering from the pandemic, with over 180 arrests taking place there.

In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched a massive effort to make the area safer, with teams including police, social workers and cleaning crews working to lower the crime and harassment there.

For those hoping the convention center corridor returns to its glory days sooner than later, celebrity sightings might be a good sign of progress.