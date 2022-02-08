What ‘unusual’ winter weather means for Denver potholes

DENVER (KDVR) — Is pothole season ahead of schedule?

According to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, their crews fill potholes, 12 months a year. But according to a DOTI spokesperson, “This season has been so unusual.”

DOTI’s Nancy Kuhn said recent snow, coming on the heels of a dry December, has created a crazy freeze-thaw cycle. More vehicles on the road is also a contributing factor.

“Now that vehicle volumes are going back up, that does contribute to more weight on the roadways,” she said.

Kuhn encourages drivers to report potholes on the city’s 311 line. Response time is about two days.

In Aurora, the city’s streets department performs pothole repairs on more than 4,300-lane miles of roadway. Residents are also encouraged to report pot holes at 303-326-8200. Crews typically address the issue within two-three working days.