DENVER (KDVR) — The days surrounding the Fourth of July are the busiest time of year for 911 dispatchers.

In Colorado, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal statewide unless it’s a professional organized show some cities have an all-out ban on even fountains and sparklers.

With many people still want to celebrate with a bang, meaning 911 dispatch centers are bracing for a busy night.

July 4 is the 911 dispatch center’s busiest time of the year.

In Arapahoe County fireworks are OK until July 5 if they don’t leave the ground, but dispatch still urges everyone to be safe.

“If you’re going to do sparkler phones, things like that, have a bucket of water nearby, have your hose going something like that some sort of preventive measure,” Nate Treusch, the emergency communications manager for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said. “Wet the ground around it.”

The department is shorthanded despite the expectation of a more than normal volume of calls.

“Right now we’re 14 down so we couldn’t really ramp it up as much as I’d like to so we are going to be short-staffed this weekend to try to handle as many calls as we can,” Treusch said. “What helps us out a lot is things like the exact address if you’re willing to speak with a field responder would be helpful.”

For those looking to celebrate safely with legal fireworks, Jason Bohling runs the Davy Jones firework tent in Arapahoe County.

For Bohling, it’s not just about profit though he says he also pushes a safety message.

“We give our knowledge to other people so we do not sell illegal fireworks. Most of the stuff that we sell here in Colorado is sparklers. So they’re in fountains so that all they do is shower sparks and then we teach people that they should lay them off in safe areas,” Bohling said.

He also provides safe lighting techniques.

“A lighter gets really hot. So we suggest that you use a punk and it just has a red tip on it,” Bohling said. “And you’re not as close.”

Ringing in the red, white and blue can be done and enjoyed responsibly.

“The family environment is really awesome. Especially here in Colorado. They a lot of people get their families involved in it,” Bohling said.

Are fireworks legal in your county?

Colorado law declares that any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal everywhere in the state, but some municipalities allow fireworks like sparklers and fountains.

Arapahoe County On May 24, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners allowed the sale, use and possession of fireworks in all or part of the unincorporated areas of the county between May 31 and July 5, 2022.



Adams County Most fireworks are illegal in Adams County

Arvada In the City of Arvada, the possession and use of any firework (including sparklers) is illegal.

Aurora The sale, possession and use of certain fireworks is legal in Aurora. Fireworks can be only be used in Aurora only from June 15 to July 4. Fireworks that DO NOT leave the ground or explode are allowed. Sparklers are ok.

