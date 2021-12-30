What to pack in case of wildfire evacuation

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As high winds sparked fires in Boulder County on Thursday, emergency officials urged Coloradans in the area to be prepared for possible evacuations.
Here’s what to know to be ready if the time comes.
Pack an evacuation kit
Have a kit ready with the following items, according to the Denver Office of Emergency Management:
- Medications
- Important documents, including social security cards and birth certifications
- At least two to three pairs of clothes, undergarments and socks
- Cell phone, charger and a USB power bank
- Cash in small bills
- Jacket or sweather
- Small blanket
- Hand sanitizer and face coverings
- Water and snacks
Evacuation tips
The National Weather Service points to these tips for evacuation:
- “Take action immediately. Leave as soon as evacuation is recommended by fire officials to avoid being caught in fire, smoke or road congestion. A delay could cost your life!
- “Take the intitiative to stay informed and aware. Listen to your radio, TV or alerts on your phone for announcements from law enforcement and emergency personnel.”
- “Cover up to protect against heat and flying embers. Wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, heavy shoes/boots, cap, a face mask, goggles or glasses.”
- “Ensure your emergency supply kit is in your vehicle.”
- “Enact your evacuation plan that includes the route you’ll take and designated emergency meeting location outside the fire or hazard area.”
Boulder County established evacuation centers for people forced from their homes; get the full list here.