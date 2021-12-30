What to pack in case of wildfire evacuation

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As high winds sparked fires in Boulder County on Thursday, emergency officials urged Coloradans in the area to be prepared for possible evacuations.

Here’s what to know to be ready if the time comes.

Pack an evacuation kit

Have a kit ready with the following items, according to the Denver Office of Emergency Management:

Medications

Important documents, including social security cards and birth certifications

At least two to three pairs of clothes, undergarments and socks

Cell phone, charger and a USB power bank

Cash in small bills

Jacket or sweather

Small blanket

Hand sanitizer and face coverings

Water and snacks

Evacuation tips

The National Weather Service points to these tips for evacuation:

“Take action immediately. Leave as soon as evacuation is recommended by fire officials to avoid being caught in fire, smoke or road congestion. A delay could cost your life!

“Take the intitiative to stay informed and aware. Listen to your radio, TV or alerts on your phone for announcements from law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

“Cover up to protect against heat and flying embers. Wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, heavy shoes/boots, cap, a face mask, goggles or glasses.”

“Ensure your emergency supply kit is in your vehicle.”

“Enact your evacuation plan that includes the route you’ll take and designated emergency meeting location outside the fire or hazard area.”

Boulder County established evacuation centers for people forced from their homes; get the full list here.