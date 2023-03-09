DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever heard of March Madness? We’re not talking about basketball. Instead, about the wild weather that arrives in the Centennial State during the spring.

You could be walking through a park in flip-flops and a t-shirt in Denver or riding a bike in Breckenridge with a light jacket, but then a few hours later be dressed head to toe in winter clothes while you’re blasted in the face with high winds and giant snowflakes.

Needless to say, the weather is very unpredictable this time of year. That’s why it’s important to have a big packing list if you plan to visit Colorado during spring.

What should you pack?

While you are packing to come to Colorado, make sure you think about layers. You will want to be prepared for several different types of weather during your trip.

Hats

Gloves

Multiple pairs of thin socks

Multiple pairs of thick socks

Coat- a water resistant coat is important if you’re skiing/snowboarding, doing outdoor activities

Light Jacket

Hoodie/sweatshirt

Leggings/base layers

T-shirts

Boots

Slippers

Tennis Shoes

Flip flops or sandals

Long sleeves

Sweatpants

Jeans

Shorts

Undergarments

Pajamas

Scarf/neck gaiter/Balaclava

Swimsuit

Sunglasses

Toiletries

Sunblock

Chapstick

Water bottle

Medication

Backpack- Especially if you’re doing outdoor activities, and if so, be sure to include snacks and a first aid kit

Gear for recreation activities

