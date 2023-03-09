DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever heard of March Madness? We’re not talking about basketball. Instead, about the wild weather that arrives in the Centennial State during the spring.
You could be walking through a park in flip-flops and a t-shirt in Denver or riding a bike in Breckenridge with a light jacket, but then a few hours later be dressed head to toe in winter clothes while you’re blasted in the face with high winds and giant snowflakes.
Needless to say, the weather is very unpredictable this time of year. That’s why it’s important to have a big packing list if you plan to visit Colorado during spring.
What should you pack?
While you are packing to come to Colorado, make sure you think about layers. You will want to be prepared for several different types of weather during your trip.
- Hats
- Gloves
- Multiple pairs of thin socks
- Multiple pairs of thick socks
- Coat- a water resistant coat is important if you’re skiing/snowboarding, doing outdoor activities
- Light Jacket
- Hoodie/sweatshirt
- Leggings/base layers
- T-shirts
- Boots
- Slippers
- Tennis Shoes
- Flip flops or sandals
- Long sleeves
- Sweatpants
- Jeans
- Shorts
- Undergarments
- Pajamas
- Scarf/neck gaiter/Balaclava
- Swimsuit
- Sunglasses
- Toiletries
- Sunblock
- Chapstick
- Water bottle
- Medication
- Backpack- Especially if you’re doing outdoor activities, and if so, be sure to include snacks and a first aid kit
- Gear for recreation activities
