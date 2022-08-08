DENVER (KDVR) — More than an inch of rain fell in just half an hour Sunday night, leaving drivers stranded on Interstate 70.

A pump malfunctioned in the new Central 70 project along the interstate, which meant the water did not drain the way it should have. So what’s next for those whose vehicles may be damaged from driving through these high waters?

AAA said that if you drove in flood waters, contact your insurance, even if you were able to drive away and no matter how high the waters were. The vehicle may be at risk for long-term damage, even if it’s not obvious today.

Get the tips from AAA in the video above.