DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche will hoist the Stanley Cup at Civic Center Park on Thursday morning but they will parade it through the streets of Denver on the way.

The celebration begins with a pre-rally at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park with live music and several screens set up displaying highlights from the Avs Stanley Cup-winning season.

Map from Colorado Avalanche website

The actual parade begins at 10 a.m. in front of Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop streets. The route goes from there down 17th to Broadway and ends at Civic Center Park with the team on the main stage in front of the Denver County Courthouse on Bannock Street.

Map from Colorado Avalanche website

Along with the players, coaches and management, E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke will be on stage with Mayor Michael B. Hancock, the Avs mascot Bernie and the Avs ice patrol.

What roads will be closed

With hundreds of thousands of fans expected in attendance, there will be traffic delays and limited parking. Those coming to the festivities should prepare ahead and either walk, bike or take public transportation.

14th Avenue, between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Bannock Street, from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cherokee Street, from Colfax to 13th Avenue, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

What to expect weather-wise

The weather is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies in the morning but there is a chance for showers late morning into the afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said by 10 a.m., there will be more cloud cover with chances of rain developing by midday. There is a chance for an isolated shower in Denver between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

What not to bring

Alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs

Chairs and seating of any kind

Blankets, tarps, beach towels, etc.

Inflatable objects (beach balls, latex balloons, etc.)

Cans and bottles

Grills or propane

Weapons (i.e., knives, pepper spray, stun guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc.)

Umbrellas

Hard case containers (coolers, briefcases, etc.)

Air horns/whistles/vuvuzelas

Animals (except service animals)

Chemicals

Fireworks, smoke bombs, etc.

Large backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, equipment bags, etc.

Drones

Audio/video recording devices (including large cameras and tripods)

Laser pointers

Police/Radio scanners

Skateboards/Roller blades

Where you can watch it

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have live coverage from along the celebration parade route and the rally starting at 4:30 a.m. Thursday when our morning news broadcasts continue. We will additionally have streaming coverage on FOX31 NOW.