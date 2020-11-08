What to know for ski and snowboard season

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, skiers wear face coverings as they wait to board a lift at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, which closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Keystone, Colo. Winter sports enthusiasts will encounter restrictions at resorts in the season ahead to accommodate COVID rules. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s ski and snowboard season is finally here.

Keystone Resort was the first Front Range ski area to open this season. And others won’t be far behind with tens of thousands of people itching to get on the slopes.

“The most important thing for folks to know this year is to know before you go,” said Colorado Ski Country USA’s Chris Linsmayer.

All ski areas have new rules this year, because of COVID-19. And they could change week to week.

For example, Keystone is open just for season pass holders right now. And they must have reservations. When other Vail Resorts properties open, they’ll also give priority to season pass holders, then sell lift tickets based on how many reservations are made.

“Resorts have been thoughtful and careful, have been putting in place procedures with their local community to get open for the season,” Linsmayer said.

