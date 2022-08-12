DENVER (KDVR) — Kickoff for the preseason Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys matchup Saturday will be at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Everyone I talk to said they can’t wait until this starts,” Broncos superfan “Orange Vader” said.

Fans are expected to start lining up outside the stadium parking lot late Friday night and early Saturday morning to get the best tailgate spot.

“We are excited for tomorrow. This season will be fantastic because of Russell Wilson playing. Last year was a very slow year,” said Donna Keyoth, a server at Brooklyn’s next to the stadium.

Keyoth said they are expecting hundreds of people to be in their eatery Saturday. She said she is excited for the business. Right now, all of their reservations are full but walk-ins are still welcome if there is space.

All the seats and portion of the stadium that was damaged during a fire in mid-March have been restored and are ready for fans come Saturday.

“Go Broncos, go!” Keyoth said.

“Orange and blue, that’s what we do!” Orange Vader said.

How to get to the Broncos-Cowboys game at Mile High

Rides throughout August are free for everyone riding on RTD.

RTD no longer has its Broncos Bus Ride services because of staffing shortages but there is a bus stop and light rail drop within walking distance. RTD has all the maps and information here.

RTD said the E and W routes will drop you near the stadium.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.

The clear bag policy will be enforced at Empower Field