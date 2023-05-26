DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as strong and severe storms move into the Denver metro and Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a stormy start to the Memorial Day weekend. Friday will start out sunny with highs climbing to the upper 70s. But be warned, a big change arrives in the early afternoon.

The metro and Front Range have moved into the slight risk category for a severe storm.

What does a slight risk mean?

When it comes to spring storms in Colorado, it’s important to understand the different categories as described by the National Weather Service.

NWS describes storms that are under the slight risk category as having increased confidence that some areas will see damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado. This risk can be experienced a few times per year.

Timing and location

Meteorologist Travis Michels said the storms are expected to form between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. across the Interstate 25 corridor in the metro.

The storm will then push into the Eastern Plains later in the afternoon and grow in strength.

Below is a map of who will be impacted:

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on May 26.

The storm will clear by midnight.

Impact

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, once the storm arrives in the early afternoon, large hail and gusty winds could hit the metro.

As the storm increases in strength, there is a small chance an isolated tornado forms in the Eastern Plains later in the evening.

What to expect from May 26’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

The Front Range could also see an isolated tornado.

Remember, one of the safest places to shelter during a tornado warning is in a specially-built storm shelter or safe room, according to FEMA. These are designed to sustain high winds. Not everyone has access to these, however, so the next best option is the lowest floor of a building — preferably a basement or cellar.

These storms will be stronger than the ones produced in the past few days.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.