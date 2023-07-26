A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A number of laws strengthening worker protections are poised to go into effect in Colorado on Aug. 7.

These protections cover a variety of facets including discrimination and job applications.

Another workplace-related law regarding sick leave will also go into effect in August.

Protecting Opportunities and Workers’ Rights Act

SB23-172 regards workplace discrimination.

One major thing the law does is change the definition of “harassment” in the workplace. Before, harassment had to be “severe and pervasive” in order for someone to prove a hostile work environment.

However now, that harassment only needs to be unwelcome to create a hostile work environment.

The law also adds “marital status” as a protected class for which discrimination is not allowed.

Job application changes

The main thing SB23-058, the Job Application Fairness Act, does is stop employers from asking about a prospective hire’s age, date of birth and when they attended or graduated from school on an initial job application.

There are a few exceptions, however. Namely, the application may request someone to verify their age to make sure they comply with certain age requirements. These age requirements can be from federal, local or state law.

Workplace protection for public employees

SB23-111 adds in certain workers’ protection rights for those working in the public sector — specifically those working for state and local governments.

With the new law, certain public employees will be legally protected when they:

Discuss or express views on employee representation or workplace issues

Engage in protected activity for the purpose of mutual aid or protection

Participate in the political process when off-duty and not in uniform

Public employees will also be able to organize, form or assist in a union or other employee organization.