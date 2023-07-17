DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, Denver is set to inaugurate its first new mayor in 12 years, marking a new political era for the Mile High City.

The ceremony inaugurating the city’s 46th mayor will happen Monday morning at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston will take the reins from Mayor Michael Hancock. Last month, voters picked Johnston, a former state senator, in a runoff election. He defeated Kelly Brough, the president and CEO of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod is Johnston’s inauguration chair.

His transition committee includes Ami Desai, the chief operating officer at Gary Community Ventures and an executive director. Co-chairs include former Denver Mayor Federico Peña; state Sen. Julie Gonzales; former Denver Post editor Greg Moore; Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett; and organizational and diversity strategist Makisha Boothe.

The mayor-elect’s administration has been working to fill a few dozen roles in the weeks since his election.

The doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m. when the Denver Municipal Band performs. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and Hancock is scheduled to deliver remarks at 10:34 a.m. At 10:37 a.m., Denver City Council takes the oath of office, followed by the clerk and recorder and auditor.

At 10:47 a.m., Johnston takes the oath of office. He is set to deliver his inaugural address at 10:50 a.m.

You can watch the ceremony live in the player above.