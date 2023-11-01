DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Botanic Gardens is usually a display of a diverse array of plants from all around the world, but for a few weeks every year it becomes a winter wonderland of colorful twinkling lights.

November has begun and the holiday season is quickly approaching. Likewise, tickets to see the “Blossoms of Light” at Denver Botanic Gardens go on sale as early as Nov. 1 for members.

According to the website, the gardens are lit using LED lights, aligning with sustainability values.

The event, which has happened for three decades now, begins Nov. 17 and runs through Jan. 7, with closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

How to get tickets

Tickets to see the lights must be purchased in advance for a specific time, according to the website. They can be purchased in person during general admission hours, but the gardens recommend making credit and debit card purchases online or by phone.

If you choose to purchase by phone, note that there are limited phone lines and staff available to process orders.

On the website, tickets are purchased through an online queue, meaning you will want to keep the browser open to stay in the queue.

Member presale ticket release will be staggered based on membership level starting Wednesday.

For President’s Circle, Garden Leader, Directors Circle, Four Seasons, Patron, Supporter and Gardens plus members, the presale began Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For Friends and Family members, the presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

For Dual Plus and Individual Plus members, the presale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

For the general public, tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Members get a $3 discount on tickets. Military and students get a $2 discount. For the general public, tickets are $25 for adults, $21 for children (ages 3-15) and $23 for seniors (65 years and older).

The gardens said some time slots may sell out during the member presale.