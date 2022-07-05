DENVER (KDVR) – With gas prices still hovering around the $5 mark, many are looking to learn more about hybrid or fully electric vehicles, also known as EVs.

“It is a way for me to be more sustainable,” Ronaldo Gonzalez told FOX31, but he has another reason to drive his EV. “They’re very innovative and cool and fast.”

More than six million electric vehicles have been sold worldwide with a 64% increase in 2018.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG) Clean Air Colorado campaign is calling for everyone to consider biking, walking, and using public transportation when possible to reduce pollution. EVs play a significant role.

“It’s really a glimpse into the future and it’s just so exciting to be a part of that right now,” Steve Powers of Polestar said.

Powers showed the Problem Solvers models that use non-chemical interiors and reclaimed wood trim to reduce the impact on forests.

“Not only do we care for the environment driving the car, but the car was crafted and made thinking about renewables,” Powers explained.

In October, Polestar plans to unveil a concept car called Zero, which is made with zero impact on the environment and will maintain an entirely green process by 2030.

Powers explained that driving a vehicle that runs on electricity doesn’t have to involve sacrificing aesthetics.

“The beauty of electrification is in order to make them go and maintain battery life they have to be aerodynamic,” he said.

Cost and convenience are key factors when considering an electric vehicle, especially as gas prices continue to soar.

“You take the [number] of miles you drive per year, multiply it by the $5 a gallon and there are significant savings,” Powers said.

He added that maintenance costs may end up being lower due to fewer working parts.

One of the biggest financial benefits to consider is tax credits. Gonzalez said these can be significant.

“You can get $7,500 back on your [federal] taxes,” he said.

For drivers who aren’t ready to go full-on electric, hybrids are another choice.

“The best of both worlds, the electrification when you need it or want it, and gas when you need it,” said Powers.

Gonzalez, who works as a sustainability expert and representative for Blink Charging told FOX31 that another thing to consider is access to charging stations.

“Most of the charging happens at your house, chargers at retail locations and corridors, those are usually for long trips,” he said.

Polestar’s electric cars have high-tech features like Android Auto by Google and updated security systems.

The EV featured in FOX31’s story is specified as having 408 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from zero to sixty in 4.5 seconds.

“The combination of power and ease of driving and the sophistication that you feel when you drive one of these cars, the changes that have happened over the past couple of years in the automotive industry, something we’ve never seen before,” Powers said.

Anyone considering an EV should consider their budget financing options, average time on the road and lifestyle.