DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said they are ready for this weekend’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations, and they have a plan to keep everyone safe.

Traffic impact on Federal

Starting Friday, Federal Boulevard will be reduced to just one lane in both directions between 6th Avenue and West Evans Avenue. The lane reduction will be in place through Sunday.

If heavy traffic starts to spill into the neighborhoods along Federal, officers are prepared to block and divert traffic from those neighborhood streets.

“Things that are going to put people in jeopardy, those would be like careless driving, driving under the influence, racing, things like that, we will strictly enforce. Those are not tolerable up here on the federal corridor or anywhere,” said Commander Brad Qualley with DPD.

Denver Police will also have extra patrols on hand to keep the traditional “cruising” in check along Federal Boulevard.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

The big Cinco de Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival will happen at Denver’s Civic Center Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival will feature three stages with live entertainment, a low-rider car show, food vendors, arts and crafts, and more.

The following streets will be closed for the festival:

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday: Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue 14th Avenue from Cherokee Street to Broadway

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday Colfax Avenue from Cherokee Street to Lincoln Street (both ways) 14th Street from Court Place to Colfax Avenue 15th Street from Colfax Avenue to Cleveland Place Cheyenne Place from Broadway to Colfax Avenue

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday Broadway from 16th Street to 13th Avenue 14th Avenue from Broadway to Lincoln



All streets will remain closed until 6 a.m. on Monday.

And the annual Cinco de Mayo parade kicks off the festival weekend on Saturday. It starts at 11 a.m. near Colfax and Welton Street and ends up at Civic Center Park.

Map of the parade route

The street closure for the parade will be in effect from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.