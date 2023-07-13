DENVER (KDVR) — For one final ride, Bandimere Speedway is hosting its last national event on July 14-16 at its original location.

Bandimere Speedway has been home to hundreds of races and welcomed thousands of fans who love and appreciate the speed and performance of race cars. Now, 65 years later, the drag strip is saying goodbye to its Morrison location.

But before the lights turn off on the 2023 drag racing season, the speedway is hosting one final national event, and there are still some tickets available.

The Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals is a three-day event that kicks off the annual Western Swing. “Teams will begin the three-race series in the mountains outside of Denver, forcing crews to make changes to established power-making combinations and battle lack of downforce to tackle the environs and a chance to sweep the Swing,” according to the National Hot Rod Association.

Drivers will tear down the one-fourth mile track at speeds of up to 300 mph.

So, if you want to attend one final national race at Bandimere, here is everything you need to know from events to tickets.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Bandimere Speedway’s final national event are on sale now but hurry and purchase them while you can, some are already sold out.

Tickets for Friday are still available for the following prices:

West side adult: $70-$60

West side junior: $42-$35

East side adult: $55

East side junior: $30

Parking: $25 ($20 in advance)

Tickets are completely sold out for Saturday’s events.

Some tickets are still available for Sunday which will host the final races and winner circle. The prices are as follows:

West side adult: $76-$71

West side junior: $43-$38

East side adult: $61

East side junior: $33

Parking: $25 ($20 in advance)

All tickets can be purchased on Bandimere’s website.

Schedule

The three-day event is jam-packed with races, meet and greets time trials and more. The following schedule shows the times for the main races:

Friday, July 14

Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Midway opens at 1 p.m.

Pro Stock car and motorcycle first qualifier starts at 3:30 p.m.

Nitro first qualifier starts at 4:30 p.m.

Pro Stock car and motorcycle second qualifier starts at 7 p.m.

Nitro second qualifier starts at 8 p.m.

Jet cars and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Midway opens at 12 p.m.

Pro stock car third qualifier starts at 2:30 p.m.

Pro stock motorcycle third qualifier starts at 3 p.m.

Nitro top fuel third qualifier starts at 3:30 p.m.

Nitro funny car third qualifier starts at 4 p.m.

Pro stock car fourth qualifier starts at 6 p.m.

Pro stock motorcycle fourth qualifier starts at 6:30 p.m.

Nitro top fuel fourth qualifier starts at 7 p.m.

Nitro funny car fourth qualifier starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jet cars and fireworks start at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Midway opens at 9 a,n,

Pre-race ceremony and seal master track walk at 10 a.m.

Show starts at 11 a.m. with nitro elimination round one

Pro stock and pro stock motorcycle elimination round one starts at 12 p.m.

Nitro elimination round two starts at 1:15 p.m.

Pro stock and pro motorcycle elimination round two starts at 1:45 p.m.

Nitro semi-finals start at 3 p.m.

Pro stock and pro stock motorcycle semi-finals start at 3:15 p.m.

Pro stock and pro stock motorcycle finals start at 4:05 p.m.

Nitro finals start at 4:15 p.m.

Parade of champions and winner circle starts at 4:30 p.m.

More information on the timing and location of all the events can be found on Bandimere’s website.

Will the Bandimere family build a new speedway?

The family has been exploring options for some time, and now they have given some insight into where the new speedway might end up. One spot may be a plot of land that is 1,100 acres and is located near the airport.

Wherever the raceway goes, the family said the memories and pieces that have added to the fabric that is Bandimere Speedway are irreplaceable.

The Bandimere Speedway has been around for 65 years, and it will be used for the very last time in October when the 2023 drag racing season ends.