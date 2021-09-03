What to expect when attending CU Boulder’s 2021 season opener

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — At long last, the 649-day wait for fans to reenter Folsom Field is coming to an end, and if you plan to attend, you should educate yourself on what to expect for game day.

The Northern Colorado Bears will roll into Boulder Friday for their nationally televised 7 p.m. kickoff with the Buffs, and a few things have changed when it comes to attendee protocol.

Joining us at Folsom tonight?

Don’t forget these important details ⤵️ https://t.co/oiecFTXOFo — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) September 3, 2021

Whether or not you are vaccinated, masks must be worn in any indoor space at Folsom Field. Additionally, vaccination is not required but is heavily encouraged to attend. The unvaccinated in attendance are encouraged to consider the safety of those around them and wear a mask, except for when eating or drinking.

Classes will still occur as scheduled, but a Buff OneCard will be required to gain access to any campus buildings after 3 p.m.

Main campus parking will be closed off at 1 p.m. on Friday, and all traffic arriving after that will be directed to the lot 327. Any parking-related questions for game days can be directed toward parkingevents@colorado.edu.

The Buff Bus transit system, specifically the Williams Village/Bear Creek and Stampede buses, will run alternate routes starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until the end of service. The alternate route map can be viewed below.

Credit: CU Boulder gameday buff bus route

CU Boulder has adopted the clear-bag policy for the 2021-22 season, the measurements of which should be 12-inches by 6-inches by 12-inches.

Separately, guests can bring a single small purse no larger than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches.

Faculty and staff can take advantage of the discount ticket opportunity here.

Student Sport Passes for the 2021-22 academic year are still on sale as well.