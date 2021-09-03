What to expect when attending CSU football’s season opener

The Colorado State Rams take the field at Hughes Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — CSU’s season opener for Rams’ football is hastily approaching, and some things have changed when it comes to gameday protocol.

The 7 p.m. kickoff against South Dakota State on Friday will be a “Green Out” day for the full capacity crowd.

It’s finally 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬‼️



Here are 10 things to know before tonight’s @CSUFootball Game! 🧵⤵️pic.twitter.com/KbGizfwrgq — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) September 3, 2021

An indoor mask mandate was reinstated in mid-August for all attendees of Moby Arena and Canvas Stadium, regardless of vaccination status. The unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in the stadium except when eating and drinking.

A primarily digital ticketing experience has been put into place for all CSU sporting events this year, which can be accessed by logging into your account here. Hardcopy tickets can also be purchased on CSU’s ticketing homepage.

The clear bag policy that is sweeping the nation has been adopted for the upcoming season. Bags must be no larger than 12-inches x 6-inches x 12-inches and carry a volume of one gallon at most.

One small clutch bag is allowed per attendee and can be no larger than 4.5-inches x 6.5-inches.

Additionally, tickets for parking and maps for tailgating can be attained on CSU’s parking page.

If you cannot make it up to Canvas Stadium on game day, worry not and tune in for the full-game coverage provided by KARS 102.9 FM, located in Windsor.