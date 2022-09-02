DENVER (KDVR) — During Labor Day weekend, Hopper predicts 12.8 million people will take a flight.

This comes on the heels of a record number of delays and cancellations creating a chaotic travel season. Flightaware says this year, 3% of all flights were canceled and 25% of all flights were delayed.

Yesterday, the Department of Transportation announced that nine out of ten major airlines guarantee meals, and eight out of ten guarantee hotel accommodations. Here is the breakdown from the .U.S Department of Transportation.

Commitments from airlines when your flight is delayed or canceled. (Credit: U.S. Department of Transportation)

Over this busy weekend, if your flight is delayed or canceled, you should ask for those vouchers. Keep in mind those are only applicable if it’s an issue the airline can control, like staffing or maintenance issues. Weather delays do not count.

Make sure to check your flight before heading to the airport.