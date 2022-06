DENVER (KDVR) — Planning to fly out of one of the busiest airports in the country this summer? The Transportation Security Administration has a couple of tips to help you navigate Denver International Airport.

Wednesday, the TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado will provide an overview of the busiest days and times at security checkpoints at DIA, along with tips to help get you through the screening process faster.

You can watch the briefing on FOX31 NOW in the player above.