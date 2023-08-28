DENVER (KDVR) — September is upon us. For some, that means the tail end of summer, and for others, it means the start of fall.

Both are technically right.

For the most part, September is a bit of an in-between month, and the weather is no different. This is because it sees the transition from summer to fall, both meteorologically and astronomically.

Specifically, Sept. 1 marks the start of what meteorologists consider fall. However, the fall equinox, which marks the astronomical start of the season, will happen on Sept. 23 this year.

While this year has been full of weather that defies the norm, FOX31 put together an idea of what September might look like, based on past data from the National Weather Service.

How hot (or cold) will it be in September?

On average, temperatures start to cool off in September, but that doesn’t mean you should start dusting off your scarves and sweaters and putting away your shorts and sundresses, at least to start.

September is the fourth-hottest month of the year in Denver, behind July, August and June. Typically, high temperatures are in the mid-80s at the start of the month and gradually drop to the mid-70s toward the end, but things could vary from day to day.

As for low temperatures, they usually start around the mid-50s and gradually drop to the mid-40s toward the end of the month.

This year, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center, the metro area has a 40% to 50% chance of seeing higher-than-average temperatures in September.

September temperature outlook from the National Weather Service (Credit: NWS Climate Prediction Center).

Does it normally rain (or snow) in September?

Usually, September sees slightly less precipitation than August, with an average of 1.35 inches spread across the month, compared to 1.58 inches.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, Denver has an equal chance of seeing either above- or below-average precipitation in September.

September precipitation outlook from the National Weather Service (Credit: NWS Climate Prediction Center).

It doesn’t usually snow in September, but it has happened a number of times. Most recently in 2020, Denver recorded a high of 101 on Sept. 5 and reported an inch of snowfall only a few days later.

Usually, if Denver sees snow in September, it’s toward the end of the month. However, the average first day of snow is not until Oct. 18.