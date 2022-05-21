DENVER (KDVR) — A freeze warning has been issued for the Denver metro area and along the Eastern Plains overnight into Tuesday. Lows are forecast to drop to 31 degrees.

Even though May 4 is the average date of the last freeze in Denver and the rule of thumb is to wait until Mother’s Day to plant, those who waited longer made a good choice.

If you did dust off your green thumbs, you should bring all potted plants indoors and cover newly planted flowers or gardens with a sheet.

Collette Haskell, a Colorado Certified Nursery Professional at Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora, suggested putting lawn chairs, buckets or yard stakes around the plants and covering them with a sheet or large cloth. Plastic coverings make plants colder, she said.