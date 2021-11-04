DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has been reporting extensively about street racing in and around Denver for the last few years. But over the last year, we’ve seen a plethora of complaints and so have police.

This comes just months after a woman lost her life in Downtown Denver after a drag racer hit her car. This week, Colorado State Patrol is giving drivers important, lifesaving tips on what to do if they’re on the road and end up getting caught in the middle of an illegal street race.

The activity of roadways being turned into raceways has ignited a number of complaints from concerned residents, according to CSP officials.

“Recently, I have noticed specifically on our social media accounts, people have just been asking us to address street racing and what happens or what they should do if they get caught in it,” CSP spokesperson Sgt. Troy Kessler said.

What to do if you’re caught in an illegal street race

First: They say stay in your vehicle and do not engage with the racers.

Second: Do not try to impede or block the racers.

And lastly: If the racers are trying to slow or block traffic, stay back or pull off onto the right shoulder and call 911.

“What we’re trying to do is just make people safer, the general community and public, but additionally, the street racers also,” Sergeant Kessler said. “We don’t want to see anybody get injured or lose their lives over this and then have to live with those consequences.”

As of Thursday night, 49 different law enforcement agencies have received 2,700 reports of street racing around the state on the anonymous reporting website reportstreetracing.com.

Drivers caught street racing can lose their driver’s licenses with a 12-point traffic violation, be fined up to $999 and have their vehicle impounded.