AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Perhaps nobody spots highway street racing more than the Colorado State Patrol. Now, they are reminding drivers what to do if they encounter it.

“We know street racing and aggressive driving is what leads to crashes and fatalities,” said Trooper Josh Lewis.

The topic is top-of-mind after a weekend shooting left an innocent father dead on eastbound Interstate 70 in Aurora.

At a Thursday press conference, Aurora Police called the incident part of a “street-racing event.” Lewis said if drivers encounter street racing or aggressive driving, they should either do their best to avoid it or separate themselves from it. If the situation is unavoidable, pull-off to a safe spot and call 911 or CSP.

“Too often it comes down to somebody not thinking about other people,” adds Lewis. “That’s exactly what happens.”

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection, with the case.