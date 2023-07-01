DENVER (KDVR) — It’s illegal to use fireworks that explode or leave the ground in Colorado without the proper certifications.

The only permissible fireworks in the state, according to Colorado law, may not contain more than 50 milligrams of explosive composition and includes fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, trick noisemakers and tube devices.

Despite fireworks being outlawed, you still might see them, especially around the Fourth of July. If you see anything that explodes or launches into the air, police say you should report it, but not by calling 911.

“We get it. You hear the fireworks going off and know that Aurora doesn’t allow anything that explodes or leaves the ground. It’s annoying,” the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet. “But calling 911 isn’t the best way to let us know.”

How to report illegal firework usage and sales

Since fireworks are illegal throughout the state except for those with certifications, cities and counties have different methods that they suggest for reporting illegal fireworks.

In general, they ask that you avoid calling 911. APD said this is because calls tie up the dispatch lines and can delay emergency responses to urgent matters like fires and life-threatening injuries.

For example, Douglas County is asking witnesses to report what they see to a designated hotline at 303-814-7118 or to the nonemergency number.

In Aurora, police ask that witnesses report illegal fireworks on their website, and to call 303-627-3100 for nonemergency situations that require a response.

You should take note of the exact location to help the police. You might even take a photo or video to provide proof and help police find the source.

Visit your city or county website to find out how you can effectively report any sale or use of fireworks that might be illegal.

What happens if you are caught using illegal fireworks?

Police are cracking down on the illegal use and sale of fireworks. Earlier this week, Denver police confiscated $80,000 worth of illegal fireworks that were being illegally sold out of a home.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, “The use of illegal fireworks in unincorporated county areas is a Class 3 Misdemeanor and is punishable with fines from $50 to a maximum of $750.00 and/or up to six months imprisonment.”

The use of illegal fireworks can result in criminal charges, according to DCSO, including arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and civil penalties for damages caused.