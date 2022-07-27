WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department says it has received many reports of downed branches, trees, debris, and traffic hazards after thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

WRPD shared a photo of a massive tree branch blocking the road near 46th Place and Newland Street.

Downed tree branch in Wheat Ridge (Credit: Wheat Ridge PD)

Police said the city’s public works department will assess the damage once daylight arrives.

If you have trees, branches, or debris down on the road in your neighborhood, you can contact the Jefferson County dispatch’s non-emergency number at 303-271-0211.

There will also be SLASH collections in Jefferson County through August:

More heavy rain is on the way with a major surge of monsoon moisture set to arrive on Thursday and Friday.

