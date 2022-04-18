DENVER (KDVR) — Solar panels can save some homeowners as much as $1,500 a year on electricity bills.

Sales surge in spring and summer, but consumer experts advise anyone considering solar panels to check with Xcel Energy about qualifications, benefits and guidelines and research the company before signing a contract.

Dorothy Dannels told FOX31 that she and her husband couldn’t wait to have solar panels installed on their home.

“They make your electricity a lot cheaper,” she said. She said after signing a contract months ago, inspection problems are still being worked out with on her property.

The Problem Solvers contacted the Utah headquarters of her solar panel installer. A company official told FOX31 that the Dannels couple was notified that their signature was needed on an Xcel Energy inspection.

An inspection form left by Xcel indicated some equipment was not installed appropriately. The company will provide the couple with compensation for their loan on the panels.

What to do before paying for solar panels

Keylen Villagrana of the Denver Better Business Bureau saud it is important to contact Xcel Energy before paying for solar panels and make sure required guidelines are met.

Buyers should check the business out on the Better Business Bureau website and get several references.





