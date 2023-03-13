DENVER (KDVR) — Daylight saving time arrived over the weekend, springing clocks forward by one hour early Sunday morning.

While you might be a little sleepy from losing an hour, you will gain more daylight.

What time is sunrise?

The sun will rise in Denver on Monday at 7:15 a.m. and the sun will set at 7:05 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The first day of spring is on March 20. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 5 and clocks will fall back an hour.

Why isn’t Colorado on permanent daylight time yet?

Legally, Colorado cannot adopt daylight time permanently until the federal government allows it.

This is because the federal law that started it — the Uniform Time Act of 1966 — only allows states to opt out of the program and does not let them permanently opt in.

States such as Arizona and Hawaii have opted out of the program, and a few states including Colorado have passed laws that would keep DST permanently once federal law is updated.