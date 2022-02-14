What time will snow arrive in Denver Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the storm that will arrive in Denver on Wednesday.
Here’s what the Pinpoint Weather Team says the timeline of the storm is:
- Denver: Arrives around 12 p.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Fort Collins: Arrives around 6 a.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Boulder: Arrives around 6 a.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Estes Park: Arrives around 3 a.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Evergreen: Arrives around 12 p.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Castle Rock: Arrives around 2 p.m. and will continue until around midnight
- Eisenhower Tunnel: Arrives around 9 a.m. and will continue until around midnight
The biggest travel impact for Denver will be during the evening commute on Wednesday, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team.
As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.
