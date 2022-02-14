What time will snow arrive in Denver Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the storm that will arrive in Denver on Wednesday.

Here’s what the Pinpoint Weather Team says the timeline of the storm is:

Denver: Arrives around 12 p.m. and will continue until around midnight

Fort Collins: Arrives around 6 a.m. and will continue until around midnight

Boulder: Arrives around 6 a.m. and will continue until around midnight

Estes Park: Arrives around 3 a.m. and will continue until around midnight

Evergreen: Arrives around 12 p.m. and will continue until around midnight

Castle Rock: Arrives around 2 p.m. and will continue until around midnight

Eisenhower Tunnel: Arrives around 9 a.m. and will continue until around midnight

The biggest travel impact for Denver will be during the evening commute on Wednesday, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.