DENVER (KDVR) — As cold weather creeps in, Colorado is seeing less and less sunshine each day.

Ever since daylight saving time ended last week, the sun has been setting earlier than 5 p.m., and the days are only getting shorter.

But just how much shorter does each day get?

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin, Denver is currently seeing about two minutes and two seconds less of sunshine each day.

Sunday, the sun came up at 6:40 a.m. and was set by 4:45 p.m.

Next Sunday, it’s expected to rise at 6:48 a.m. and set at 4:41 p.m., giving only 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.

In a month from now, it will rise around 7:11 a.m. and set around 4:35 p.m. Then on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, the sun will rise around 7:17 a.m. and set around 4:38 p.m.

That will be the darkest day of the year, with just 9 hours and 21 minutes of daylight. From then on, daylight time will increase bit by bit each day.