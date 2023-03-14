DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you’re planning on going to a bar, or to watch at home, the first round of games for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place starting on Thursday.
The Mountain West Conference will host six games at Ball Arena, with the first game happening there on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
March 17 games at Ball Arena
Here is a look at the schedule of games for March 17:
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara: 11:30 a.m.
- No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State: 2 p.m.
- No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon: 5:35 p.m.
- No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State or No. 11 Nevada: 8:05 p.m.
The second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with games happening in Denver on Sunday.
We will update this story with the Sunday schedule once it has been released.