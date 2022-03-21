AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Marti Baca, the manager at T-Square convenience at the Exxon station, is still wanting answers on who stole thousands of gallons of gas and diesel last Monday.

“They have drums in the back of the truck. You can see the hose and they just fill it up. They were here for almost an hour and a half,” Baca said.

The thieves struck on March 14 at the store on Havana Street near Mississippi Avenue. Baca exclusively spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 and told us this theft has impacted her life greatly.

“I go to work. I work seven days a week, then these guys come,” Baca said.

She said Monday night, she doesn’t have an exact monetary amount of the gasoline stolen but she estimates between $10,000 to $50,000.

“In total, they’ve taken 4,000 gallons of diesel and about 2,000 gallons of gas,” Baca said.

But where would all that stolen fuel go? The Problem Solvers decided to ask experts on what they believed it could be used for.

“I don’t think this is a service station employee who noticed an exploit in the system. This is someone who’s highly competent in various protections baked into most pumps, which tend to be pretty smart computers,” Skylar McKinley, an expert with AAA Colorado said.

McKinley said the stolen gasoline will more than likely be used to help fuel cars or vehicles being used for other crimes like drug or sex trafficking.

“This could be a black market ring. These are folks who have buyers lined up for gas for elicit fleets,” McKinley said.

Aurora Police confirmed due to the dollar amount stolen they have a detective on the case and went to talk to Baca on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.