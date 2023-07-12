DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking forward to attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on either Friday or Saturday, you might want to come prepared. This means knowing what the weather holds.

Empower Field at Mile High is an open-air stadium, so the weather is definitely an important thing for Swift fans to keep in mind.

The forecast is similar to earlier this week, but there are a few key changes.

What will the temperatures be?

Temperatures will cool off just in time for the concerts.

So, while temps this week have been on the hotter side, Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the mid-to-low 80s.

Specifically, Friday is expected to have a high of 85, while Saturday will be slightly cooler at a high of 81, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Both days will see low temperatures in the high-50s or low-60s.

Will it rain?

There will be a low chance of rain on both days.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the timings for showers on both days will mainly be between 2 and 6 p.m. and shouldn’t impact too many evening plans.

One thing to note is that fans will not be allowed to bring umbrellas inside the stadium.

So, if you’re worried about the possibility of rain, you should bring something other than an umbrella to stay dry, such as a poncho or hooded jacket.

When will the sunset be?

It is currently summer, meaning that the sun sets later in the day. This means the concert will start before the sun sets.

And, because Empower Field is an open-air stadium, this does matter.

On both concert dates, the sun will set just before 8:30 p.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This is two hours after the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

So, fans should plan to wear sunglasses and apply SPF 15 or higher sunscreen as needed to protect themselves from the sun’s rays before and during the concert before the sun sets.