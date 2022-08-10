DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s minimum wage is increasing again. Minimum wage workers across the City and County of Denver will see a $1.42 increase in 2023.

Beginning on Jan. 1 the minimum wage in Denver will now be $17.29 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be $14.27 per hour as long as they earn at least $3.02 per hour in tips.

“At a time when inflation and rising costs are impacting working families everywhere, this increase in our minimum wage, which is based on the Consumer Price Index, will help those who need it most,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a news release announcing the new wage. “We know this will put additional burdens on our local businesses, but this is an important tool to support vulnerable workers across the city.”

According to the city, Denver will become one of several cities with minimum wages above $17 per hour.

The pay increase is provided by the local minimum wage ordinance that was unanimously approved by the city council back in 2019. Since the law took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the legislation requires the annual increases to improve based on the Consumer Price Index to ensure the wages hold up with Denver’s cost of living.