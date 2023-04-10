DENVER (KDVR) — The roller coaster of spring weather continues with highs soaring into the 70s and 80s before dropping back into the 50s.

The Pinpoint Weather team said record-breaking highs are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

What are the record highs for this week?

Here is a look at the record-high temperatures for this week, according to the National Weather Service:

Record high Monday: 80 degrees set in 1996

Record high Tuesday: 80 degrees set in 1982

Record high Wednesday: 79 degrees set in 2018

Record high Thursday: 85 degrees set in 2006

Record high for Friday: 83 degrees set in 1963

Meteorologist Travis Michels said the record high of 80 degrees for Monday also happened in 1907, 1960, 1977 and in 1996.

Tuesday’s record high of 80 degrees was observed in 1972 and 1982. Wednesday’s record high of 79 degrees was also observed in 1979 and 2018.

The record high temperature for Denver in April is 90 degrees set on April 30, 1992, according to the NWS.

The record low temperature in Denver in April is negative 2 degrees set on April 2, 1975.

What is the average temperature in April?

The NWS said the normal high temperature during the month of April for Denver ranges from 60 degrees to start the month to 65 degrees by the end of the month.

The average low temperature during this month starts at 31 degrees to start the month and will raise to 38 degrees by the end of the month.

How much snow could Denver see this month?

While the warmer temperatures might not have you thinking about snow, April is actually the second snowiest month on average for Denver.

The city typically sees 8.8 inches of snowfall during this month. Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.