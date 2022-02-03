What should I do while waiting for furnace repairs?

process of shutting and draining water sprinklers for the winter by closing the water line and draining via a low point drain

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Timing is everything and the worst time for your furnace to break down is during frigid temperatures. The Problem Solvers contacted Plumbline Services to see what to do while you are waiting for repairs to be made.

“With a freeze like this some companies are booking two to three weeks out,” Plumbline Services owner Bob Logan said.

Logan told the Problem Solvers what to do when things get frozen up beyond all recognition.

Up there topping the list, the heart of your home is heat, your furnace.

“A lot of homes have gas fireplaces now, so I would utilize those. They are fairly inexpensive to run. I would not run them in place of a furnace, but in the short term they are great,” Logan said.

Space heaters work well as temporary heat sources but they can also be very dangerous. Make sure the power cords are not frayed, make sure the safety switches work and make sure you put them on a hard ground – not a carpet.

Frozen pipes could burst, and while swimming pools are great the last place you want one is in your basement.

“The very first thing is go to the main shut off in your house. Every house has a main shut off valve that will cut the water off to everything in the house,” Logan said.

Logan says yearly check-ups on your furnace go a long way in preventing a February freeze, but you are going to have to just keep an eye out on those pipes.