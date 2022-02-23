DENVER (KDVR) — As lawmakers at Colorado’s Capitol go back and forth about solutions to fix the state’s fentanyl problem, Attorney General Phil Weiser said he wants to look ahead to find the answer.

Weiser did not take a position on House Bill 1263 back in 2019. The measure that took effect almost two years ago makes possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor.

“My view is to focus on going forward based on what we know now,” Weiser said. “Those who made decisions, I want to presume it was done in good faith. It was a bipartisan effort with strong leaders on both sides. Here’s the reality: Fentanyl overdose deaths have been going up exponentially or more than that. It is a crisis. At the time this bill passed, it was starting, but what has happened since is alarming. And now with the benefit of what we know now, we need to take action.”

A little more than two months ago, Weiser called on lawmakers to crack down on fentanyl. So far, nothing has happened, though Gov. Jared Polis has said penalizing fentanyl dealers will be a priority for him.

AG: Fentanyl needs multi-tiered approach

Weiser said lawmakers need to take up a multi-tiered approach to get a handle on it.

“We have to focus on this fentanyl crisis from every single angle. Those who are struggling with addiction need to be in treatment, so they’re not vulnerable to dying based on a drug they may not even realize they are taking,” Weiser said.

“We need to make sure those who are pushing deadly fentanyl often through deception, selling what could look like a Xanax bill to somebody but turns out to kill them, are prosecuted with greater consequences than those who sell drugs that aren’t going to be killing people,” he continued.

“And finally, we do have this 4-gram possession rule right now that says it’s a misdemeanor for owning 4 grams of fentanyl. We know 4 grams of fentanyl can kill a couple of thousand people. It’s not a misdemeanor, it’s a much more serious crime. We should do something about that too,” Weiser said.

Lawmakers back and forth on fentanyl

Republican Rep. Shane Sandridge, who co-sponsored the bill in 2019, said he wants to address the misdemeanor for fentanyl possession too.

Sandridge said he has been working on measures that would impose stricter sentences for people caught dealing and exposing people to fentanyl, but he said House Speaker Alec Garnett is holding up the proposals.

“In the last three years, illegal fentanyl use has increased in El Paso County, as it has in every state in the United States,” Sandridge said in a statement to FOX31. “Crime has significantly increased in El Paso County as our jail population has significantly decreased, which brings concern. Currently, district attorneys have a plethora of state laws to incarcerate and punish illegal fentanyl possession. They have the power and laws to fight for jail time on EVERY fentanyl case that comes in front of them. My bills will encourage the use of these laws and add additional laws to their arsenal. I have encouraged Speaker Garnett to take swift action in the processing and scheduling of my bills.”

Garnett said Sandridge’s measures have not gone through proper vetting channels. While Garnett would not go into detail about the measures he is working on, he did say they should be announced in a week or so.

“Fentanyl is an extremely deadly drug that demands an effective and comprehensive solution, and that’s what I have been working on with law enforcement and public health experts,” Garnett said. “I understand Rep. Sandridge’s desire to work on this, but the proposals he submitted yesterday have not gone through a robust stakeholder process, have not been vetted through experts, and would not present the effective, multilayered solution to the crisis as what we have been working on for months now. I am committed to passing an effective and comprehensive bill that will save the most lives, and I’m working every single day to introduce and pass that bill as soon as we can.”