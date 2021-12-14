What restaurants are open in Colorado on Christmas?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re making plans for Christmas and need somewhere to have Christmas dinner, KDVR.com has got you covered.
Several restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, which is Saturday, Dec. 25.
These are the following restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, according to Patch and Open Table:
- 39 Degrees
- Altezza at The Peaks
- Applebee’s
- Atelier by Radex
- Aquarium Restaurant
- Arby’s
- Azitra
- Benihana
- Bistro North
- Boston Market
- Bubba Gump
- Bully Ranch
- Cabin Juice at Gravity Haus
- Chart House
- Chianti Ristorante
- Chili’s
- Citizen Rail
- Corinne Restaurant
- Corner Bar
- Curry Kitchen Lakewood
- Deca+Bol
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Devil’s Kitchen – Hotel Maverick
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’
- EDGE Restaurant & Bar
- El Segundo
- ELWAY’S Downtown
- Fall Line Kitchen and Cocktails
- Fogo de Chão
- Gattara
- Go Fish Denver
- Grand View Dining Room at the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club
- Gravity Haus Winter Park Snow Cabanas
- Gyu-Kaku – Denver
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Henry’s Tavern
- Hooked
- IHOP
- Kachina Cantina
- Kona Grill
- Leonora
- Maya – Avon Vail Valley
- McDonald’s
- Mizu Izakaya and Sushi
- Monarch Casino Black Hawk
- narrative.
- Outback Steakhouse
- Paella’s Restaurant
- Panda Express
- Panzano Restaurant
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Ship Tavern at the Brown Palace
- Silverheels Bar and Grill
- Starbucks
- Steakhouse at Flying Horse
- STK- Denver
- Sonic
- SOL Mexican Cocina- Denver
- Spruce Farm and Fish
- Table Mountain Grill and Cantina
- Texas de Brazil
- The Artisan at Stonebridge Inn
- The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar Denver
- The Creede Hotel and Restaurant
- The Emporium: An American Brasserie
- The Original- Denver
- The SteakHouse
- Toro Latin Kitchen + Lounge
- Truffle Pig
- Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar
- Venice Ristorante
- Village Inn
- Waffle House
- Windy City Pizza and Pub
- Zaika
Did we miss a restaurant that should be on the list? Let us know!
All hours are subject to change, so be sure to contact the restaurant or make a reservation ahead of time.