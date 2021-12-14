What restaurants are open in Colorado on Christmas?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re making plans for Christmas and need somewhere to have Christmas dinner, KDVR.com has got you covered.

Several restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, which is Saturday, Dec. 25.

These are the following restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, according to Patch and Open Table:

Did we miss a restaurant that should be on the list? Let us know!

All hours are subject to change, so be sure to contact the restaurant or make a reservation ahead of time.