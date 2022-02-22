What renters should do if the heat’s out or pipes burst

DENVER (KDVR) — Krystal Cummings couldn’t believe it when she saw suspicious-looking liquid flowing from the carbon monoxide detector in her ceiling.

“It was yellow and just really dirty coming out,” she said.

Cummings said she later realized the fluid included excrement, something that frightened her even more because of her autoimmune disorder.

The Problem Solvers asked the building management when the leak would be repaired and they stated repairs were in fact being made immediately, something Cummings was surprised but happy to hear.

“Amazing. I’m tired of dealing with a lot, it’s too much stress,” she said.

Renters rights expert Jacob Eppler said the law protects tenants coping with below-standard living conditions through Colorado’s Warranty of Habitability law.

“If you have a condition that substantially interferes with your use of your apartment, such as plumbing that doesn’t work or waterproofing that isn’t working or if you don’t have heat, you have the ability to turn to the statute to get relief before the law,” Eppler said.

He added that landlords have “five business days. If it’s not fixed, the tenant has the ability to end their lease without any penalties and leave that apartment in 10 to 30 days.”

Eppler said it is extremely important to submit any complaints to landlords in writing.